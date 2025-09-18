Field Marshal Asim Munir's prominent role made Pak-Saudi defence pact possible

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – With the signing of a defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, Pakistan has become a partner in the protection of the Holy Mosques.

According to sources, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir played a prominent role in the preparation and completion of this agreement. The deal transforms decades of military cooperation, joint exercises, and defence relations between the two countries into a formal strategic partnership.

This agreement marks a new historic chapter in Pakistan-Saudi relations. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir were given a grand reception during their visit to Saudi Arabia.

The unprecedented honor and respect made it clear that this relationship is not limited to diplomacy alone, but rests on deep foundations of devotion and trust due to the Two Holy Mosques and the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque.

It is noteworthy that the Pakistan-Saudi strategic mutual defence agreement represents a revolutionary step in defense cooperation and collective security. Under the agreement, aggression against either country will be considered an attack on both, thereby strengthening defensive alliance and joint protection.

Through this pact, Pakistan has now become a strategic partner in safeguarding the Two Holy Mosques and ensuring Saudi Arabia’s security. The agreement will not only promote peace in the region and global security but also open up vast opportunities in economic, diplomatic, and military fields.

