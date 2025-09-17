Pakistan, Saudi Arabia will jointly respond to any agression under new defence pact

The agreement was formally signed by MBS and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

RIYADH (Dunya News) - Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday signed the ‘Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement’ (SMDA) aimed at enhancing bilateral defence cooperation and ensuring joint protection against external aggression.

The agreement was formally signed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, marking a significant step forward in the historic and deep-rooted ties between the two nations.

According to the joint communiqué, the agreement underscores a shared commitment to regional and global peace and security, and aims to bolster mutual defence capabilities.

A key clause of the agreement states that any aggression against one country will be considered an aggression against both – signaling a unified security stance in the face of external threats.

The joint statement highlighted that the defence pact builds on the eight-decade-long strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan and reflects their common strategic interests and close military cooperation.

Saudi Arabia welcomes PM Shehbaz Sharif with F-15 fighter jet escort

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Mohammed bin Salman, where the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and other significant matters.

The prime minister arrived at the Royal Court, Qasr Yamama, for the meeting. Upon his arrival, he was graciously welcomed with Saudi royal protocol, including a ceremonial escort by mounted guards.

At the Royal Court, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman personally received the PM, and a guard of honor was presented by the Saudi Armed Forces.

The bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Climate Change Minister Dr. Musadik Malik, and Special Assistant Syed Tariq Fatemi.