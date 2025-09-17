In-focus

Saudi Arabia welcomes PM Shehbaz Sharif with F-15 fighter jet escort

Pakistani premier’s itinerary includes Britain and United States engagements

RIYADH (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached Saudi Arabia on an official visit at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

His aircraft was accorded a ceremonial escort by the Royal Saudi Air Force upon entering Saudi airspace, a gesture of honour extended to visiting leaders.

Saudi F-15 fighter jets surrounded the Prime Minister’s aircraft as it crossed into Saudi territory and accompanied it to King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. The prime minister acknowledged the honour by saluting the Saudi pilots and personally thanking Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman through a message transmitted from the cockpit radio.

Minister of Defence Khawaja Asif stated that Saudi fighter jets immediately took the Prime Minister’s aircraft under their protection as it entered the Kingdom’s airspace. He described the welcome as a demonstration of Saudi Arabia’s fraternal respect and affection for Pakistan.

Khawaja Asif also shared images of the aerial escort on social media platform X, adding that such recognition reflected Pakistan’s stature in the Islamic world. He attributed the moment to divine grace, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s diplomatic capability, and the accomplishments of Pakistan’s armed forces.

 

Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the visit, where the two leaders will review bilateral relations and discuss regional and international developments. The prime minister is accompanied by senior cabinet members including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister of Defence Khawaja Asif, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Information Minister Atta Tarar, Federal Minister for Climate Change Musadik Malik, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.

Following his engagements in Saudi Arabia, Shehbaz Sharif will depart for the United Kingdom tomorrow for a two-day stay. He will then proceed to the United States, where he is expected to address the United Nations General Assembly and may hold a meeting with President Donald Trump.

