Saudi Arabia welcomes PM Shehbaz Sharif with F-15 fighter jet escort

RIYADH (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached Saudi Arabia on an official visit at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

His aircraft was accorded a ceremonial escort by the Royal Saudi Air Force upon entering Saudi airspace, a gesture of honour extended to visiting leaders.

Saudi F-15 fighter jets surrounded the Prime Minister’s aircraft as it crossed into Saudi territory and accompanied it to King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. The prime minister acknowledged the honour by saluting the Saudi pilots and personally thanking Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman through a message transmitted from the cockpit radio.

PM @CMShehbaz was accorded a warm welcome by F-15 fighter jets of Saudi Air Force and escorted his plane as it entered Saudi airspace@PakPMO #PakistanSaudiPartnership #RadioPakistan #news https://t.co/kl5lh1P2dx pic.twitter.com/bPnMrbX3kX — Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) September 17, 2025



Minister of Defence Khawaja Asif stated that Saudi fighter jets immediately took the Prime Minister’s aircraft under their protection as it entered the Kingdom’s airspace. He described the welcome as a demonstration of Saudi Arabia’s fraternal respect and affection for Pakistan.

Khawaja Asif also shared images of the aerial escort on social media platform X, adding that such recognition reflected Pakistan’s stature in the Islamic world. He attributed the moment to divine grace, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s diplomatic capability, and the accomplishments of Pakistan’s armed forces.

سعودی ائر فورس کے جہازوں نے وزیر اعظم شہباز شریف کے جہاز کے سعودی ائر سپیس میں داخل ھوتے ھی اپنی جلو اور حفاظت میں لے لیا۔ سعودی عرب حکومت کیطرف سے برادرانہ محبت اور احترام کا مظاہرہ۔ عالم اسلام میں یہ مقام اللہ کی مہربانی، شہباز شریف کی سفارتی مہارت اور ھماری افواج کی بے مثال… pic.twitter.com/mFyWzVhdJL — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) September 17, 2025

Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the visit, where the two leaders will review bilateral relations and discuss regional and international developments. The prime minister is accompanied by senior cabinet members including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister of Defence Khawaja Asif, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Information Minister Atta Tarar, Federal Minister for Climate Change Musadik Malik, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.

Following his engagements in Saudi Arabia, Shehbaz Sharif will depart for the United Kingdom tomorrow for a two-day stay. He will then proceed to the United States, where he is expected to address the United Nations General Assembly and may hold a meeting with President Donald Trump.