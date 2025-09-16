India's irresponsible conduct now reaches sports arenas: Atta Tarar

After suffering defeats on the battlefield, India is resorting to petty tactics in sports: Tarar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Atta Tarar has said that India’s irresponsible conduct has now extended to the sporting arena.

Speaking at an event organized by the Institute of Regional Studies in Islamabad, Tarar said that after suffering defeats on the battlefield, India is resorting to petty tactics in sports.

He added that Pakistan has exposed India’s false propaganda and given a befitting response to its unprovoked aggression. He noted that Pakistan’s achievements during the four-day war forced India to seek a ceasefire.

The minister emphasized that Pakistan has always played a constructive role in ensuring sustainable peace in the region. He said the Modi government and the Hindutva ideology have faced a humiliating defeat, while India, despite being an aggressor, is trying to portray itself as a victim.

Tarar further said that the truth about incidents such as Pahalgam has been revealed before the world, and Pakistan had even offered independent investigations. “Our fight against terrorism is not only for ourselves but also to ensure global safety,” he added.

He underlined that a country violating international principles cannot feign victimhood. Pakistan, he said, strongly believes in peaceful coexistence and has played a crucial role in regional peace and stability.

Atta Tarar reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering political, moral, and diplomatic support for the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir, stressing that the Kashmir issue must be resolved in line with UN resolutions.