World must halt Israel's aggression, Pakistan will defend sovereignty at any cost: Dar

DOHA (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said that condemning Israel is not enough — the world must now stop Israel’s actions. An unconditional ceasefire in Gaza must be ensured. Pakistan is a nuclear power; if its sovereignty is attacked, we will defend it at any cost, no matter which country is involved.

In an interview with Qatar’s Al Jazeera, Ishaq Dar said Pakistan strongly condemns the attacks on Qatar. There is no justification for Israel attacking a sovereign state; Israel attacking Qatar after Lebanon and Syria is unacceptable.

He said the OIC forum condemned the Israeli attacks in strong terms. Pakistan has always supported resolving disputes peacefully through dialogue. After the attack on Qatar, Pakistan joined Somalia in requesting an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

As a friendly and brotherly country to Qatar, Pakistan played an active role. The Arab-Islamic emergency meeting in Doha is very important. Israel’s attack on Qatar was completely unexpected; mere condemnation of the attacks is not enough — now we must adopt a clear course of action.

Ishaq Dar said the people of Gaza are facing extreme hardship; the time has come to ensure an unconditional ceasefire in Gaza. Israel’s provocations show that it does not want any restraint.

He added that Pakistan has always called for unity within the Muslim Ummah and believes negotiations are the best way to resolve issues. Seriousness is necessary for negotiations and dialogue to succeed.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the Security Council should be reformed. Under the Indus Waters Treaty, water distribution between Pakistan and India was agreed; India cannot unilaterally terminate or suspend it.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar made it clear that as a nuclear power Pakistan stands with the Muslim Ummah. Pakistan has strong armed forces and modern weapons; we will not allow anyone to violate our sovereignty or territorial integrity.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad agreed to maintain close ties in view of the regional situation.

The prime minister met with the Emir the other day and strongly condemned the Israeli attack on a residential area in Doha and expressed sorrow over the loss of lives.

Prime Minister Shehbaz once again described Pakistan-Qatar relations as historic and enduring, expressing the hope that ties between the two countries would grow even stronger in the future.

He stated that Israeli aggression in the Middle East must be halted immediately. In light of the Israeli aggression, unity among the Muslim Ummah is extremely important. He also appreciated the emergency summit of Arab and Islamic countries.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that Pakistan supports Qatar’s call for an emergency session of the UN Security Council in light of the worsening situation in the Middle East.

