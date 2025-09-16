Prime Minister Shehbaz calls for close ties in meeting with Emir of Qatar

DOHA (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad agreed to maintain close ties in view of the regional situation.

The prime minister met with the Emir the other day and strongly condemned the Israeli attack on a residential area in Doha and expressed sorrow over the loss of lives.

Prime Minister Shehbaz once again described Pakistan-Qatar relations as historic and enduring, expressing the hope that ties between the two countries would grow even stronger in the future.

He stated that Israeli aggression in the Middle East must be halted immediately. In light of the Israeli aggression, unity among the Muslim Ummah is extremely important. He also appreciated the emergency summit of Arab and Islamic countries.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that Pakistan supports Qatar’s call for an emergency session of the UN Security Council in light of the worsening situation in the Middle East.

The Emir of Qatar praised Prime Minister Shehbaz for attending the summit and thanked him for visiting Doha on September 12 and expressing solidarity with Qatar.

The Pakistani delegation included Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Atta Tarar, and Adviser Tariq Fatemi.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz, while addressing the Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit, stated that Israel has violated the sovereignty and security of our brotherly country Qatar. He emphasized that Israel must be held accountable for war crimes against humanity, and Pakistan stands in full solidarity with Qatar.

He further said that humanity is suffering in Gaza and Israel must be brought to justice for war crimes. He added that Pakistan supports the proposal to suspend Israel’s membership in the United Nations and demands immediate and urgent humanitarian aid for the civilian population in Gaza.

Additionally, Prime Minister Shehbaz met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, King Abdullah II of Jordan, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, during which bilateral relations were discussed.