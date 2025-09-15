Two new polio cases confirmed in Lakki Marwat and North Waziristan

Police eradication campaigns kick off in South KP, Bajaur and Upper Dir

PESHAWAR (Web Desk) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (South) has reported two new cases of the crippling polio virus.

According to the National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) report, this year's total number of polio cases in the country has touched to the mark 26.

Polio disease has no cure which results in life long disability. Every child below the age of five deserves two drops of polio vaccination in each campaign.

EOC further reported that polio eradication was underway in South Waziristan and the campaign is essential to protect children from the incurable disease.

South KP, Bajaur and Upper Dir campaign have started from today.

Pakistan confirms two new polio cases, tally reaches 21 in 2025

EOC has stated that more than 1.685 million children will be administered polio drops during the ongoing campaign this week.

The EOC has urged parents to ensure that all children under the age of five receive polio drops during the campaigns.