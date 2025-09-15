Imaan Mazari files harassment complaint against IHC chief justice

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Lawyer Imaan Mazari has filed a formal harassment complaint against Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar.

The complaint has been submitted to the court’s internal harassment inquiry committee, headed by Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz.

According to the reports, the complaint was received by the court associate of Justice Saman, who leads the IHC’s Women Harassment Inquiry Committee.

Mazari has requested an official investigation under the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, alleging that Chief Justice Dogar made gender-based and threatening remarks towards her during a recent courtroom exchange. She urged the committee to determine whether the Chief Justice's conduct amounted to harassment.

In her complaint, Mazari further called for the matter to be referred to the Supreme Judicial Council, the competent authority to deal with allegations against sitting judges.

This incident marks a rare public challenge to judicial authority, raising questions about accountability and conduct within the higher judiciary.