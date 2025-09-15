IHC dismisses plea for commission on Saqib Nisar's alleged audio leak

When the case was called, no one appeared on behalf of the petitioner.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has dismissed a petition seeking the formation of a commission to probe the alleged audio leak of former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, citing non-prosecution.

During the hearing, when the case was called, no one appeared on behalf of the petitioner. Justice Muhammad Asif, therefore, ordered the petition to be dismissed.

It is worth noting that in 2021, an alleged audio clip of former CJP Saqib Nisar surfaced, in which he was purportedly heard giving instructions related to the Panama case verdict.

Following the leak, a petition was filed requesting the establishment of a commission to ascertain the authenticity of the audio.