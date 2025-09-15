CM Maryam to announce comprehensive flood relief package: Azma

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has declared that the province has carried out the largest rescue operation in the nation’s history following devastating floods.

The minister stated that rehabilitating flood victims remains a major challenge, and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will soon announce a comprehensive relief package.

In her official statement, Bokhari said that Punjab faced the most severe flooding in the country’s history, but timely action by the provincial government saved countless lives. She praised Maryam Nawaz and her team for their tireless efforts in serving those affected by the floods.

Also read: PMD predicts more rains in KP, Punjab, Kashmir and GB



“The Punjab government has mobilised all available resources for flood victims. Damage assessments are underway, and once the survey is completed, CM Maryam Nawaz will unveil a relief package,” Bokhari added.

She also criticized political opponents, saying, “Those pointing fingers at Punjab are the same ones whose provinces have suffered massive casualties from floods and rains. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, victims are still waiting for help, and the provincial government has failed to respond or assert control.”