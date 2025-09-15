President urges nation to renew dedication to democracy

He said that Pakistan’s most significant democratic milestone is the Constitution of 1973.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari urged the nation to renew its dedication to protecting and promoting democracy, ensuring that it continues to thrive as the guiding force for a stronger, more inclusive Pakistan.

In a message on the occasion of World Democracy Day, he said, “World Democracy Day serves as a powerful reminder of the significance of democracy in empowering citizens and fostering their active engagement in the political process.”

“As the foundation of a just and inclusive society, democracy safeguards fundamental rights and promotes political, economic, and social participation for all,” he observed.

“Democracy is inherently participatory, presupposes tolerance and respect of opposite views, political pluralism, and the protection of individual rights,” he mentioned adding, “Democracy is not just procedural but substantive and essentially means the protection of economic, social and cultural rights of public at large.”

“What sets it apart from other systems of governance is its unwavering commitment to upholding the political, economic, and social rights of all citizens.”

He recalled that Pakistan’s political journey had been marked by many trials, yet it had been shaped by the courage and dedication of visionary leaders such as Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, whose sacrifices laid the groundwork for the restoration and strengthening of democratic institutions.

“Their legacy reminds us of the ongoing struggle to uphold democratic ideals,” he remarked.

President Zardari said, “As we mark this important day, we must also acknowledge the central role of our Parliament — a vital institution representing the people’s voice, shaping national policies, and addressing the country’s most critical challenges. It remains the cornerstone for addressing public concerns, promoting inclusivity, and securing a resilient and democratic future for Pakistan.”

He said, “Pakistan’s most significant democratic milestone is the Constitution of 1973, which enshrines the principle of equal rights for all citizens and guarantees equality before the law under Article 25.”

“This landmark document not only secures individual freedoms but also ensures that each federating unit holds a rightful and autonomous place within the federation. It empowers Parliament to legislate in the interest of all, promoting national unity and inclusive development,” he continued.

The President said, “To effectively address the challenges of the present and build a prosperous future, we must remain steadfast in upholding the democratic values embedded in the Constitution— freedom, social justice, equality, tolerance, and the rule of law.”

“Today, we reaffirm our strong commitment to democratic principles. It is through democracy that we can ensure equality, socio-economic justice, freedom of expression, and the rule of law,” he added.

He said, “In the face of today’s challenges, it is more important than ever to strengthen our democratic institutions, pursue meaningful reforms, and work together to deepen our democratic foundations.”

