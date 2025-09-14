Leghari says August electricity bills waived for flood-hit areas

In a statement, the minister said the electricity bills of August had been waived in flood-hit areas

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Minister for Power Awais Leghari on Saturday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his timely and people friendly decision to waive electricity bills for flood-affected areas.

In a statement, the minister said the electricity bills of August had been completely waived for consumers in the flood-hit regions. He added that the amounts already collected would be refunded to the people.

“The Power Division will ensure immediate implementation of the Prime Minister’s directive,” Leghari said, reaffirming the government’s commitment to provide relief to citizens facing hardships due to floods.