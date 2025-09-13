10 terrorists killed, seven soldiers martyred in Lower Dir IBO

The ISPR stated that security forces conducted an operation based on intelligence reports

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Security forces eliminated 10 Indian-sponsored terrorists during an operation in Lower Dir, while seven soldiers were martyred.

The ISPR stated that security forces conducted an operation in the Lal Qila area of Lower Dir based on intelligence reports about the presence of Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists.

According to the ISPR, 10 terrorists were killed in a fierce exchange of fire, while seven brave soldiers sacrificed their lives for the homeland during the operation.

The ISPR reported that the martyred soldiers included Naik Abdul Jaleel, Naik Gul Jan, Lance Naik Azmatullah, Sepoy Abdul Malik, Sepoy Muhammad Amjad, Sepoy Muhammad Dawood, and Sepoy Fazal Qayyum.

The martyred soldiers sacrificed their lives while attempting to rescue civilians held hostage by the Kharijites.

The ISPR confirmed, based on intelligence, the direct involvement of Afghan nationals in these heinous incidents.

The ISPR further stated that Pakistan expects the interim Afghan government to fulfill its responsibilities and hopes that the Afghan government will not allow its territory to be used for activities against theneighbouring country.