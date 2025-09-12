CM Gandapur moves PHC against passport ban

Gandapur files petition in Peshawar HC seeking removal of name from ECL, restoration of passport

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur filed a petition in the Peshawar High Court against the blocking of his passport.

The petition requests the court to order the removal of Gandapur’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) and the restoration of his passport, citing that he holds the position of the province's chief executive.

According to his legal team, the petition was filed after consultation and includes a request for urgent hearing. The CM’s lawyers argue that preventing a sitting chief minister from international travel is unlawful and obstructs official duties.

The court is expected to set a hearing date soon.