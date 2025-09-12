Remarks about Imaan Mazari were taken out of context: IHC CJ Dogar

Chief Justice Dogar clarified that he did not say anything like “getting hold of” Mazari

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar on Friday observed that Advocate Imaan Mazari was like a daughter to him, but his comments were taken out of context, creating unnecessary controversy.

The chief justice gave the remarks during the hearing of a case regarding the removal of Dr Mah Rang Baloch’s name from Exit Control List (ECL).

Chief Justice Dogar observed that as a Chief Justice and an elder, he was merely advising Mazari the previous day. “My words were twisted and presented as if I had threatened her,” he added.

On Thursday, a heated exchange occurred between Advocate Imaan Mazari and Chief Justice Dogar during the proceedings of Dr Baloch’s case.

Clarifying the matter, the Chief Justice said: "Since yesterday, the matter has been blown out of proportion. I never said I would arrest her. When Hadi Ali Chatha (Imaan Mazari’s husband) was present, I said: ‘Take her away instead, or else I will initiate contempt of court proceedings’."

However, Chief Justice Dogar clarified that he did not say anything like “getting hold of” Mazari.

He said he did not say that he would get hold of her. “This [reported remark] is being circulated since yesterday. Hadi sahib was standing [there], so I asked him to take her away or I would initiate contempt of court proceedings.”

He said: "I tried to explain like I would to a child, but she wasn’t understanding. She kept repeating ‘fundamental rights’ — does this court not have fundamental rights? I simply said that one can disagree with court decisions, but personal comments should not be made.”

The Chief Justice also noted that had contempt of court proceedings been initiated, her career would have been ruined.