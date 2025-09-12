Pakistan condemns Israeli strike on Qatar as violation of international law

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan has strongly condemned the Israeli attack on Qatar, calling it a violation of international law.

The Foreign Office declared that the Pakistani nation stands firmly with its brotherly country, Qatar. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the need for unity among Muslim countries in response to Israeli provocations.

In a press briefing, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said that Pakistan denounces Israeli atrocities in Gaza and supports a resolution to the Palestine conflict in accordance with UN resolutions.

He revealed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif undertook an emergency visit to Qatar to express solidarity following Israeli aggression. The spokesperson noted that Pakistan and Somalia jointly requested an emergency meeting of the international community to address the situation.

Targeting a neutral mediator like Qatar, he said, is a deliberate attempt by Israel to sabotage peace negotiations. Pakistan and Qatar have always supported each other during critical times, and the Prime Minister assured the Qatari leadership of Pakistan's unwavering support.

He further disclosed that the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan recently visited Pakistan to discuss bilateral matters.

Highlighting repeated Israeli attacks on sovereign states, he termed the situation deeply concerning. In this context, an emergency Arab-Islamic Summit has been convened in Doha.

Pakistan is closely monitoring developments in the Middle East and maintains full defense capability.

Pakistan has also assumed the presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's regional anti-terrorism structure as of September 10, and will continue collaborating with global partners in counter-terrorism efforts.

Additionally, the spokesperson condemned India's refusal to grant bail to jailed Kashmiri leader Shabir Ahmad Shah despite his cancer diagnosis.

On relations with Türkiye, he affirmed strong bilateral ties, including defense cooperation, and linked the recent visit by the Turkish Defense Minister to these relations. Addressing questions on President Asif Zardari’s visit to China, he clarified that the visit was pre-scheduled and not of an urgent nature.

Regarding India’s recent floods, he criticised the lack of detailed information shared with Pakistan, and the failure to notify the Indus Water Commissioners forum, as required.

On the issue of Ali Amin Gandapur’s suspended passport, he deferred comment to the Interior Ministry, and clarified that all foreign negotiations fall under the federal government’s jurisdiction.

He also stated that international appeals for flood relief will be made by the federal government when deemed appropriate.