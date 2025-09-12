Foreign Affairs urges US administration to partner with Pakistan as trusted ally

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – The American journal Foreign Affairs, in its latest report, has admitted that the U.S. policy of relying on India has failed, declaring Pakistan a more reliable partner.

According to the magazine, India has never been a trustworthy ally of the United States, nor has it lived up to Washington’s expectations. It stated that the time has come for the U.S. to trust Pakistan and make it a strategic partner in the region.

Foreign Affairs highlighted that President Donald Trump had already praised Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts and its attempts to reduce tensions with India.

The report described trade and energy agreements as mutually beneficial, noting that U.S. investment in Pakistan’s resources, including Reko Diq, could contribute to regional stability. It warned that if the U.S. continues to focus only on India, the risk of division and conflict in the region will grow.

Pakistan’s new National Security Policy emphasises balanced relations with both the U.S. and China, and the report recalled that Pakistan has historically acted as a bridge between Beijing and Washington.

According to the report, a U.S. policy overly centered on India will not only alienate Pakistan but also weaken Washington’s position in the region.

