ATC seeks prosecution record on Shah Mahmood Qureshi's bail pleas in May 9 cases

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore on Friday summoned the prosecution’s record on Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s bail petitions in three May 9 cases.

ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill heard the post-arrest bail pleas of the former foreign minister in three May 9 cases. Advocate Rana Mudsar Umar appeared before the court on Qureshi’s behalf.

Subsequently, the ATC summoned the prosecution’s record for the next hearing and adjourned the proceedings till September 19.

It is worth mentioning that former foreign minister Qureshi has filed bail applications in the Zaman Park arson case, the Mughalpura case, and another related case.