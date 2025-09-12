ATC extends interim bail of Aleema, Uzma Khan in Oct 5 police assault, arson case

LAHORE (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Friday extended the interim bail of PTI founder Imran Khan’s sisters Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan in the October 5 police assault and arson case.

The hearing was conducted by ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill on the bail petitions filed by PTI founder’s sisters.

During the proceedings, the defence submitted an application seeking one-day exemption from personal appearance for Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan.

The application stated that both sisters were in Islamabad to meet the PTI founder and attend hearings related to his cases.

Subsequently, due to non-submission of the case record, the court adjourned the hearing till October 17, extended their interim bail until the same date, and also accepted their request for exemption from attendance.

