NDMA issues high alert for heavy rains and flash floods in Balochistan

Warning were issued that southern and eastern districts of the province may face torrential rains

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday issued a high alert for flash floods in Balochistan.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department and NDMA, warnings were issued that southern and eastern districts of the province may face torrential rains over the next 24 to 48 hours, reported a private news channel.

Heavy downpours are expected in Lasbela, Hub, Khuzdar, Awaran, Barkhan, Sui, Sibi, Dera Bugti, Naseerabad, Kohlu, Kalat, Zhob, Kech, Gwadar, Pasni, Ormara, Surab and southern Washuk.

Authorities cautioned that the rainfall could pose serious threats to local communities and infrastructure. Officials said flash flooding is highly likely in seasonal streams and rivers in Wadh, Khuzdar, Bela, Ormara and Hingol Valley.

The surging water may damage mud houses, crops, farmland, and rural roads, with villages near waterways facing the highest risk.

The NDMA has instructed local administrations to deploy rescue teams, prepare emergency shelters, and remain ready to restore road access in affected areas. Citizens have been urged to avoid unnecessary travel, especially in flood-prone zones, and to keep away from weak structures, electricity poles, and trees.

