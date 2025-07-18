Dar, UAE minister discuss ways to boost bilateral ties

He held telephonic conversation with Minister of State Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar spoke with the Minister of State of the UAE, Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh.

They discussed ways to further strengthen the Pakistan-UAE ties and enhance bilateral economic cooperation.

A day earlier, Dar called on Afghan Prime Minister, Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund on the sidelines of the signing ceremony for the Framework Agreement on Joint Feasibility Study of the Uzbek-Afghan-Pak (UAP) Railway Corridor.

The two leaders exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, including peace and security, trade and transit cooperation and regional connectivity.

Recalling their earlier meeting on 19 April 2025, they reaffirmed commitment to continued engagement and agreed to maintain high-level contacts to promote bilateral relations.

ISHAQ DAR, ACTING AFGHAN INTERIOR MINISTER DISCUSS REGIONAL SECURITY

A meeting between Dar and Sirajuddin Haqqani, Acting Interior Minister of Afghanistan, also took place on the sidelines of the signing ceremony for the rail corridor.

Both sides held in-depth discussions on security matters and reaffirmed the importance of eradicating the threats to regional countries.

Ishaq Dar underlined the importance of addressing all issues of concern, in particular security and border management, to harness the full potential of economic cooperation and regional connectivity.