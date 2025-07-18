PTI's infighting continues over Senate tickets on KP seats

PESHAWAR (Zeeshan Kakakhel) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is facing internal disagreements and resistance during the Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as veteran workers and leaders who were overlooked in the selection process have announced a protest today.

According to sources, several leaders including Irfan Saleem, Ayesha Bano, Waqas Orakzai, and Khurram Zeeshan are displeased with the party leadership and are protesting over the distribution of Senate tickets. The protesting leaders claim that the party has failed to uphold the principles of justice by ignoring long-time workers.

Read more: Govt opposition reach agreement on KP Senate elections

On the other hand, party sources say that the government has assigned a senior leader the responsibility of reconciling with the disgruntled candidates. This leader is expected to meet with them today in an effort to resolve the issues

