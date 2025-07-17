Govt, opposition reach agreement on KP Senate elections

PTI Chairman says official announcement to follow soon

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) -Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali on Thursday confirmed that an understanding had been reached between the government and the opposition regarding the upcoming Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking exclusively to Dunya News, Barrister Gohar stated that the formal announcement will be made by the Chief Minister of KP.

According to sources, out of the 11 Senate seats, 6 will go to the government while 5 will be allocated to the opposition as part of the mutual agreement.

On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) also reached a mutual understanding regarding a minority seat in KP Assembly, avoiding a previously planned toss to get the reserved seat.

The agreement was reached after a thorough consultation held between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and JUI-F’s Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

As part of the understanding, PML-N withdrew from the toss, allowing the minority seat to go to JUI-F.

Federal Minister Amir Muqam said that PML-N has made this sacrifice to allow for unopposed elections.

He added that the party took this step to prevent any horse trading in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.