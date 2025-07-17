Suspension of 26 MPAs: Govt, opposition reach consensus over code of conduct

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The meeting of the negotiation committee, formed to address the suspension of 26 opposition members from the Punjab Assembly, has concluded after reaching a consensus.

Punjab's provincial minister, Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, spoke to the media, saying, "This was the third meeting of the negotiation committee, and today's session was productive. We have reached a consensus with the opposition."

He added that in the future, there will be no abusive language, slogan chanting, or disruptions during assembly sessions.

"When the opposition leader speaks in the assembly, there will be no sloganeering. Similarly, during the Punjab Chief Minister's speech, there will also be no disruptions. The house will run according to the Business Advisory Committee's recommendations."

Shujaur Rehman further stated that the Ethics Committee will be made functional and after every session, it will review any violations of assembly rules.

"The opposition has not demanded the reinstatement of the suspended members."

He clarified that the matter of the opposition members' suspension will be looked into by the Speaker. However, the suspended 26 opposition members will still be allowed to vote in the Senate elections.

The speaker of the Punjab Assembly participated in today’s meeting online and will return from abroad to give his ruling.

Speaking via audio link, the speaker said: “The right to vote cannot be taken away from anyone under any circumstance. I thank all of you for participating in the negotiations. Protesting is the opposition's right, but it must be within constitutional limits. I congratulate everyone on the success of the talks."

Background

The Punjab Assembly recently witnessed a political standoff after 26 opposition members were suspended due to disorderly conduct.

In an effort to restore parliamentary order and resolve the issue, a negotiation committee—comprising members from both the government and opposition—was formed.