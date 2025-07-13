No breakthrough in talks over suspension of 26 PTI MPAs

Malik Bhachar says talks are ongoing, and he can't say much at this point

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Discussions between the Punjab Assembly speaker and opposition members regarding the suspension of 26 lawmakers ended without any breakthrough.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Opposition Leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar said that dialogue took place with Muhammad Ahmad Khan and other government members, but today’s meeting did not yield any results.

He added that another meeting is expected in the next two to three days. “No one has asked for an apology — this issue is tied to our party’s stance. Pray that a positive outcome emerges. Our 26 members have been suspended and fined. The commotion occurred from both sides, and the Speaker is reviewing all aspects,” he said.

Bhachar also clarified that this is just the initial stage and there is no deadlock.

“Talks are ongoing, and I can't say much at this point, but the process will continue,” he said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman stated that negotiations with the opposition, led by the Speaker, continued today.

“Some matters are yet to be finalized, but the opposition has agreed on many points. The people of Punjab want the Assembly to function with dignity and respect. We will end the culture of chaos, destruction, and violence in the Assembly,” he added.

The controversy stems from a June 28 protest by PTI lawmakers during a speech by the Punjab Chief Minister in the Assembly. In response, Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan suspended 26 opposition members and announced that disqualification references against them would be sent to the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, the government has already notified its negotiation committee to handle the matter.

The committee includes Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman, Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, Samiullah Khan, Rana Muhammad Arshad, and Industries Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain.

Other members of the ruling committee include Syed Ali Haider Gilani, Chaudhry Iftikhar Chhachhar, Raheela Khadim Hussain, Amjad Ali Javed, Ahmad Iqbal, and Shoaib Siddiqui.