Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in flood-hit areas

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Army continues large scale aerial rescue operations in various areas of Punjab affected by flooding caused by heavy monsoon rains.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Army Aviation helicopters have carried out rescue and relief activities in hard-to-reach regions and numerous individuals from flood-affected areas have been relocated to safer locations.

According to available details, three people were rescued in Chakri Rajan village, 27 in Chakwal and Khanpur, 10 in Chak Monjo, 31 in Dhok Bhadr, and 38 in the Darapur area.

Residents of rain-hit regions are also being provided with life jackets and essential relief assistance. Local administration is actively supporting the Army’s rescue and relief operations.

The Pakistan Army stands in solidarity with the people during this challenging time, the ISPR statement said.

On the other hand, The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has predicted heavy rainfall across the country in the next 24 hours.

According to an NDMA spokesperson, Rawalpindi and Islamabad are likely to experience intermittent heavy rain for the next 24 to 48 hours, which may lead to a possible rise in water levels in Nullah Lai and flooding in low-lying areas.

The spokesperson advised residents of areas near Nullah Lai and low-lying regions to be prepared for immediate evacuation upon hearing warning sirens. Citizens are urged to cooperate with relevant authorities. The NDMA and concerned departments are taking timely precautionary measures.

The spokesperson further stated that heavy rainfall is also expected in Lahore, Chakwal, Attock, Jhelum, Khushab, Sargodha, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Hafizabad. Due to the risk of intense rain, there is a possibility of urban flooding and overflow in rivers and streams in these cities.

Meanwhile, a rain emergency has been declared across Punjab after heavy downpours wreaked havoc, claiming 63 lives in the province over the past 24 hours.

In a message on social media platform X, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that due to the stormy rains and flood situation, a rain emergency has been declared in various parts of the province.

She stated that government institutions are working with dedication and tireless efforts, and the administration has been directed to keep the public informed through sirens and announcements.

Maryam Nawaz appealed to the public to fully cooperate with institutions and follow safety guidelines, stressing that protecting lives and property is the top priority.

The authorities have urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from power lines and open manholes.

