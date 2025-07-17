Pakistan Army rescues flood-stranded families in heroic helicopter mission

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Army successfully carried out a helicopter rescue operation, saving the lives of individuals stranded in floodwaters caused by relentless monsoon rains across Punjab.

Amid rising flood conditions in multiple regions, the military swiftly launched emergency rescue operations to assist affected citizens.



One such mission was conducted near Chakri Road, Rawalpindi, where a family had taken refuge on the rooftop of their home in Ladian village after being surrounded by floodwaters.

Braving adverse weather conditions, the Army helicopter crew executed a high-risk aerial mission, rescuing all three members of the stranded family safely.

Read also: PM Shehbaz convenes emergency meeting amid flood threat in Rawalpindi

Rescue efforts by the Army are also ongoing in Rasool Nagar Khurd, Burhan Nala, and Dhok Badar (Jhelum), where continuous monsoon rainfall has caused severe flooding. Army teams are providing life jackets, emergency aid, and evacuation support using helicopters.

Both civil administration and military personnel remain on high alert, ensuring timely response to any further emergencies.