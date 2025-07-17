PM Shehbaz convenes emergency meeting amid flood threat in Rawalpindi

Over 230 millimeters of rainfall has been recorded in certain parts of the twin cities

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – In light of the flooding situation triggered by heavy rains in Rawalpindi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called an emergency meeting to review the developing crisis.

According to reports, continuous downpours since last night (Wednesday) in Rawalpindi and Islamabad have caused the water level in Nullah Leh to rise significantly, prompting flood warnings and evacuation alerts for nearby residential areas.

Over 230 millimeters of rainfall has been recorded in certain parts of the twin cities, submerging several low-lying neighborhoods and creating severe challenges for residents.

Read also: Monsoon devastation: 103 dead, 393 injured across Punjab, PDMA releases damage report

According to WASA and district administration officials, water levels at the Gawalmandi point of Nullah Leh have surged to 20 feet. The evacuation of nearby residential areas has been initiated. At the Katarian Bridge, the water level has also reached 20 feet.

Sources confirmed that the Prime Minister has summoned an urgent report from the Chief Commissioner of Rawalpindi and the MD of WASA.

The emergency meeting will assess rain-related damages and review preventive and rescue measures to safeguard lives and infrastructure.