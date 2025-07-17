Three perish after roof of rundown house collapses in Lahore

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Three persons, including a child and a woman, died when roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in Akbari Mandi here on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to Rescue 1122, the victims have been identified as Samina, Rajab Ali and Raza Hassan.

Having being informed, police and rescue teams scrambled to accident site and removed the dead bodies from the ruble before transporting them to hospital.

Police and rescue sources said the house was in a dilapidated condition and one of its roofs caved in, killing three persons. Further investigation was under way.

With the beginning of monsoon, several incidents of building and house collapse have been reported countrywide. In Karachi, a multi-storey flat cave in, claiming the lives of 26 people. The collapse of the apartment was attributed to the frail structure, which further weakened during rains.

