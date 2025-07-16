Roof collapse in Lahore leaves five dead, two injured

Rescue teams have shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – At least five persons, including two minor girls, were killed and two other were wounded in a roof collapse incident near Lahore on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, roof of a mud house in village Muridwal in Chohang area of Lahore suddenly caved in due to heavy monsoon rain in the city, burying seven persons of the same family under the debris.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved five dead bodies from the rubble and pulled out two persons in injured condition. The dead and injured were later shifted to hospital.

According to rescue sources, the deceased were identified as 60-year-old Manga, 55-year-old Ishrat, 35-year-old Rani, four-year-old Latifa and three year-old Khadija.

