PTI submits names of six visitors for Imran Khan's Adiala Jail meeting

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Thursday has been marked as a visiting day for PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, and six names have been sent to the jail authorities for the meeting.

According to PTI Coordinator Intizar Panjotha, the names on the list include Fazal Muhammad Shah, Mehmood Khan, and Anwar Taj.

In addition, Fakhira Nishat Kazmi, Moazzam Jatoi, and media person Athar Kazmi have also been listed among those who are expected to meet the former Prime Minister.

The meeting is part of the regular schedule allowed by jail authorities, and close aides and supporters are hoping to catch up with their leader and discuss key matters face-to-face.

Sources say PTI circles are eagerly waiting for some direction or fresh message from Imran Khan, especially amid the current political uncertainty.