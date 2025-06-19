List of party leaders sent to Adiala Jail authorities to meet PTI founder

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A list of six Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, who will meet PTI founder Imran Khan today (Thursday), has been handed over to Adiala Jail authorities.

The list includes the names of Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Iqbal Afridi, Ali Sarfraz, Shahid Khattak, Mushtaq Ghani, and Khalid Nawaz. The list of party leaders was sent to the jail authorities by Coordinator Intizar Panjotha.

The party leaders included in the list will come to Adiala Jail for a meeting with PTI founder today. It is pertinent to mention here that Thursday is the day for the party leaders to meet the PTI founder.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central secretary information, Sheikh Waqas Akram, on Wednesday criticized the government for keeping PTI founder Imran Khan in solitary confinement to prevent him from issuing guidelines to PTI leaders and workers. No matter what they do, the voice of the PTI founder cannot be silenced, he said.

