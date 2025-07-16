No rift with Imran Khan, all decisions approved by him, clarifies KP CM Spokesperson

Faraz Mughal clarified that the Chief Minister has not opposed any party decisions

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Spokesperson, Faraz Mughal, has firmly denied reports of any meeting between Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and the PTI founder Imran Khan, stating that no such interaction has taken place.

In an official statement, Faraz Mughal clarified that the Chief Minister has not opposed any party decisions and that all actions are carried out with the approval of the Imran Khan.

He emphasized that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was a party that strictly followed the constitution and the law. “The authority to award Senate tickets lies solely with the Chairman, and only the nominations made by him will be considered final,” he said.

Addressing rumors of internal rifts, Faraz Mughal dismissed reports of disagreements between the Chief Minister and Aleema Khan as baseless and false. He affirmed that the Chief Minister follows all directives issued by the PTI founder without deviation and remains fully committed to party decisions.

The spokesperson urged party workers not to pay attention to rumors and to place their complete trust in the party leadership.