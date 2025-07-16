Two siblings electrocuted in Lahore

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Two siblings have died after being electrocuted in Harbanspura area near Baraf Khana Stop in Lahore on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, three-year-old Nisha was playing in the room when she received an electric shock. Hearing Nisha’s cries, her 15-year-old brother Awais came to rescue her but he too received the electric shock and both of them died on the spot.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital from where the bodies were handed over to their heirs after completing necessary legal formalities.

