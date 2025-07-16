In-focus

Two killed, two injured in Lower Dir roof collapse incident

Two killed, two injured in Lower Dir roof collapse incident

Pakistan

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

LOWER DIR (Dunya News) - Two children were killed and two others sustained injuries in a roof collapse incident that took place in a village of Lower Dir area in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, rood of a dilapidated house collapsed due to recent heavy monsoon rains in the area, burying four people under the debris.

The Rescue 1122 teams after receiving reports rushed to the site and retrieved two dead bodies from the rubble and pulled out two other persons in injured condition. The dead and injured were later shifted to a nearby hospital.
 

Related Topics
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan



Related News