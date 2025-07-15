Pakistan, Indonesia reaffirm defence cooperation in high-level meeting

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Indonesia’s Minister of Defence, Lieutenant General (r) Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, on Tuesday led a delegation including officials from various services and intelligence agencies to General Headquarters, where he met Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, said ISPR.

Both sides discussed regional security dynamics, bilateral defence cooperation, and avenues to enhance military relations, according to the military’s media wing.

The meeting reflected the deep-rooted ties and ongoing collaboration between the two countries, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Field Marshal Asim Munir emphasised the importance of mutual cooperation in maintaining regional peace and stability.

Lieutenant General Sjamsoeddin acknowledged Pakistan Army’s efforts in counter-terrorism and reaffirmed Indonesia’s commitment to advancing defence ties with Pakistan.

Meeting with PM Shehbaz

Earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met the Indonesian minister in Islamabad and expressed Pakistan’s readiness to deepen bilateral cooperation across economic, strategic, trade, and defence sectors, including defence production. He recalled his recent cordial meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto during the G-8 Summit in Cairo and extended his best wishes.

The meeting underlined the longstanding friendship between the two nations, grounded in shared religious, cultural, and historical ties. Both sides agreed to explore new areas of cooperation and accelerate implementation of key initiatives under the existing Pakistan-Indonesia Defence Cooperation Agreement.

Lieutenant General Syafrie conveyed best wishes from President Prabowo Subianto to Prime Minister Shehbaz and the people of Pakistan, reinforcing the spirit of mutual respect and brotherhood between the two countries.

