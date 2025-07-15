Indonesia seeks to strengthen defence ties with Pakistan

PM reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to explore and expand collaboration with Indonesia

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reiterated that Pakistan was committed to enhance bilateral cooperation with Indonesia in all avenues, including economic, strategic, trade sectors, as well as in the field of defense and defense production.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Indonesian Defence Minister Lieutenant General (retired) Syafrie Samsudin, who called on him here, said that Pakistan and Indonesia enjoyed a longstanding friendship rooted in shared cultural, religious and historical bonds supporting each other at international forums, according to a PM Office press release.

Indonesian Defence Minister Lieutenant General (retired) Syafrie Samsudin conveyed best wishes of Indonesian President Prabowo Subiantro for the Prime Minister and people of Pakistan.

وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف سے انڈونیشیا کے وزیر دفاع کی ملاقات



وزیراعظم محمد شہبازشریف سے آج انڈونیشیا کے وزیر دفاع لیفٹیننٹ جنرل (ر) سیافری سمسودین (Syafrie Samsudin) نے ملاقات کی۔



انڈونیشیا کے صدر عزت مآب پرابووو سوبیانٹوو (Prabowo Subiantuo) کے ساتھ قاہرہ میں G-8 سربراہی اجلاس… pic.twitter.com/mYUQcjUW3H — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) July 15, 2025

He reiterated Indonesia's desire to strengthen defence ties with Pakistan further and to explore possible areas for cooperation, especially in defence production.

Recalling his cordial meeting with the Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on the sidelines of G-8 summit in Cairo, Prime Minister Shehbaz conveyed his best wishes to him.

The meeting underscored the deep-rooted historical, brotherly and friendly bilateral relations between Pakistan and Indonesia.

During the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of enhancing multifaceted bilateral cooperation.

Shehbaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan's commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation with Indonesia in all areas, including economic, strategic, trade, and defence sectors, as well as in the field of defence production.

The prime minister also reviewed ongoing initiatives under the Pakistan-Indonesia Defence Cooperation Agreement and agreed to accelerate implementation of key areas of mutual interest.

