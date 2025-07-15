Woman, children among four killed in Karachi car crash

Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Four people – including a woman and two young girls – lost their lives, while several others suffered injuries in an accident on Karachi’s Hawksbay Road.

The incident occurred on Hawksbay Road when a speeding car returning from the beach lost control and crashed into a drainage wall. The impact left all occupants of the car with severe injuries.

Initially, authorities confirmed the deaths of a woman and a child. Later, rescue officials reported two more succumbed to injuries, raising the death toll to four.

Among the injured are 20-year-old Zain, 4-year-old Hussain, and 8-year-old Fatima. All injured were rushed to Civil Hospital for treatment.

Police confirmed that all victims were traveling in the same car, and the accident occurred while the driver attempted to take a turn. Officials suspect the driver may have dozed off or lost control due to speeding. The vehicle was badly damaged.

Eight people, including children, were inside the car at the time. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause.

Dr Abdul Razzaq, head of the Trauma Center at Civil Hospital, informed the media that 10 people were brought in, four of whom had died.

The family belongs to Punjab and was returning from a picnic at Hawksbay. Three injured individuals are in critical condition with internal head injuries, while three others are stable.