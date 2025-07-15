Iranian president lauds Pakistan's unwavering support against Israel aggression

Pezeshkian says Zionist regime is trying to create rift among Muslim countries

TEHRAN (Dunya News) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said his country attaches great importance to its relations with Pakistan.

Talking to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday, who called on him in Tehran, he said Iran would never forget support extended by Pakistan during the war against Israel.

The Iranian president said the Zionist regime is trying to create rift among Muslim countries, emphasising that unity and harmony among Islamic countries is inevitable.

President Pezeshkian expressed satisfaction over the current bilateral relations between Iran and Pakistan.

He emphasised the importance of diplomatic exchanges and constructive dialogue to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

He said both the countries have immense opportunities to enhance cooperation.

On the occasion, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulated Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the great victory in the war. He said Pakistan strongly condemned the attack on Iran at every forum.

The interior minister said Pakistan's Parliament was the first to pass a resolution condemning the war imposed on Iran and supported Iran's legitimate right to self-defence.

