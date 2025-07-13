Mohsin Naqvi arrives in Iran for official visit

TEHRAN (Dunya News) - Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has reached Iran on an official visit.

He landed at the Imam Khomeini International Airport where he was warmly welcomed by Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni. Senior officials from Iran’s Ministry of Interior, Pakistan’s Ambassador Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, Consul Aftab Butt, and diplomatic officers were also present on the occasion.

Subsequently, Naqvi held a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, where they discussed matters of mutual interest and Pakistan-Iran relations.

The Iranian Interior Minister stated, “We wholeheartedly welcome our brother on his arrival in Iran. Your visit will undoubtedly contribute to strengthening Pakistan-Iran relations.”

On this occasion, Naqvi remarked that Iran is a brotherly neighboring country, and Pakistan attaches special importance to bilateral relations. He expressed hope that the tri-nation conference involving Pakistan, Iran, and Iraq would help resolve issues faced by pilgrims. Naqvi also conveyed best wishes for Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Naqvi will participating in a tri-nation conference addressing pilgrim and border issues tomorrow. The conference will also include the Interior Ministers of Iran and Iraq.

The tri-nation conference is being held at Pakistan’s request to address issues related to pilgrims, borders, and other concerns.

Mohsin Naqvi is also scheduled to meet Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian during his visit.