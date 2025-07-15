FM Dar meets Russian, Iranian counterparts on sidelines of SCO summit

Senator Ishaq Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the people and government of Iran

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday met Foreign Minister of Russia, Sergei Lavrov, and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Tianjin, China.

During the meeting with the Russian counterpart, both dignitaries expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of bilateral ties and agreed to further enhance cooperation in trade, energy, agriculture, and defence, a DPM’s Office news release said.

Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50, today met Foreign Minister of Russia, Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the SCO CFM in Tianjin, China.



Both sides expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of bilateral ties and agreed… pic.twitter.com/JfTxHeIPje — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) July 15, 2025

On the occasion, the DPM/FM reiterated the invitation for FM Lavrov to visit Pakistan.

Read also: DPM Dar meets Chinese President Xi ahead of SCO summit in Beijing

Separately, Ishaq Dar held a bilateral meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed the state of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Iran across various sectors and exchanged views on the evolving regional situation in the wake of recent Israeli aggression against Iran.

Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 today met with the Foreign Minister of Iran, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi @araghchi, on the sidelines of the SCO CFM in Tianjin, China.



Both leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation across diverse areas and… pic.twitter.com/21Ip8OlNql — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) July 15, 2025

Senator Ishaq Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the people and government of Iran and underscored Pakistan’s principled commitment to regional peace and stability.

He emphasized that dialogue and diplomacy must remain the only viable path toward de-escalation and achieving lasting peace in the region.

