IHC orders govt to form commission to probe blasphemy cases

ISLAMABAD (Rizwan Qazi) – The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday ordered the federal government to form a commission within 30 days for investigation of blasphemy cases.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan of the Islamabad High Court has directed the federal government to establish a commission within 30 days to investigate blasphemy cases. The court further instructed that the commission formed by the federal government must complete its proceedings within four months.

During the hearing, the additional director of the Cybercrimes Investigation Agency informed the court that Komal Ismail’s identity card had been blocked. Komal’s ID card had four SIM cards registered, but none of the numbers have been active since November.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan noted that the petition was filed on September 14 and Komal went missing in November.

The additional director of NCCIA assured the court that Komal has not left the country and remains in Pakistan. When the court inquired if Komal’s name had been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL), the Additional Director confirmed that it had and search efforts are ongoing.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan remarked that Komal’s safety is a serious concern and asked what measures the agency could take to protect her life.

Advocate Hadi Ali Chatha informed the court that the court had requested WhatsApp data for three numbers from cellular network companies. However, lawyers representing the cellular companies stated that WhatsApp call detail records (CDRs) are not available, and phone number CDRs are only retained for one year.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan said if the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has the authority, the commission could request the information, stressing the importance due to the lives at stake.

The court also heard allegations from Nek Muhammad that Iman contacted him and trapped him. It was to be verified whether Iman had contacted the accused Nek Muhammad or not. The investigator revealed that no such evidence was found, only five pictures were extracted from the accused’s phone, which were used to file the case.

Advocate Hadi Ali Chatha stated that the complainant Shiraz Farooqi was in contact with Nek Muhammad just a week before the incident.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan questioned why the complainant was in contact with the accused and asked if Shiraz Farooqi would explain this. Shiraz Farooqi appeared and denied having any contact, calling the allegations false.

After hearing the arguments, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan said the court’s role was to determine whether sufficient material exists to form the commission.

The court approved the request to form the commission and ordered the federal government to establish it within 30 days. The commission must complete its work within four months but may request additional time from the court if needed.

