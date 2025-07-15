Reham Khan announces new political party to 'change faces in Parliament'

KARACHI (Web Desk) – A new chapter in Pakistani politics has opened in Karachi as Reham Khan, journalist and former wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, announced the formation of her own political party.

The new party has been named the Pakistan Republic Party.

Speaking at the Karachi Press Club, Reham Khan said the party would act as the people's voice, holding the ruling elite accountable and raising public issues. She described the initiative as a response to growing dissatisfaction with the country’s current political discourse.

Symbolic launch in Karachi

Reham emphasised the significance of launching her political journey from Karachi, citing the support of the Press Club during difficult times. “Whatever work one starts, it should begin with the name of Allah,” she said, highlighting the importance of intentions behind public service.

Sharing her personal journey, Reham said she joined the BBC in 2012, later spending four years with her mother in Pakistan, which deepened her connection to the country. She stated, “I have seen the country from 2012 to 2025.”

Criticising the lack of access to basic services, she shared a moment where a child once advised her not to become like typical politicians. She said the party would represent all deprived regions, adding, “All provinces are deprived.”

Reforming political culture

Reham voiced concern over the divisive political climate, stating that public debate is now limited to TV arguments and ministerial ambitions. She criticised feudal and commercial influence in governance and highlighted issues like rising inflation, unregulated sugar prices, and inadequate action by the FBR.

Concluding her address, Reham said the Pakistan Republic Party is stepping forward to replace dynastic rule. “Currently, only five families are sitting in the assemblies,” she remarked, vowing to bring new, service-driven leadership to the political forefront.