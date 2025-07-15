DPM Dar meets Chinese President Xi ahead of SCO summit in Beijing

President Xi welcomed the delegates at the Great Hall of the People

BEIJING (Web Desk) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) foreign ministers’ joint session in Beijing.

The meeting, held under China’s presidency of the regional bloc, focused on enhancing cooperation among member states.

President Xi welcomed the delegates at the Great Hall of the People and emphasized the importance of multilateralism and security within the SCO framework, which covers the largest population bloc across Eurasia.

Leading Pakistan’s delegation at the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Tianjin, Ishaq Dar conveyed warm greetings from Pakistan’s leadership and reaffirmed the strong, strategic partnership between Pakistan and China.

In a post on X today, Dar said he was “delighted” to meet with Xi at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing before the SCO meeting and conveyed the “warm greetings of the leadership, government and people of Pakistan”.

"As iron-clad brothers and all-weather strategic cooperative partners, we remain committed to deepening Pak-China enduring friendship and advancing shared regional goals," he posted on X.

“As iron-clad brothers and all-weather strategic cooperative partners, we remain committed to deepening Pak-China enduring friendship and advancing shared regional goals,” he posted on X.

Upon arrival in Beijing, Dar was received by senior Chinese foreign ministry officials and Pakistan’s ambassador to China.

Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar arrived in Tianjin from Beijing along with other Foreign Ministers for the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

The SCO, comprising 10 member countries including China, Russia, Pakistan, India, and Iran, serves as a key platform for regional political and security cooperation. Its foreign ministers meet ahead of the annual leaders’ summit, which China will host this autumn in Tianjin.

He arrived in Beijing last night and he was received at the airport by Ambassador Ms Yu Hong, Department of Asian Affairs, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil ur Rehman Hashmi, and other senior Chinese officials.

The CFM is the third highest forum in the SCO format. It focuses on the issues of international relations, as well as foreign and security policies of SCO. The forum approves the documents, including declaration and statements, etc. that are to be presented for the consideration of the Council of Heads of State (CHS) as well as the decisions to be adopted by the CHS.

The upcoming CHS will take place on 31 August – 01 September 2025 in Tianjin, China.

In separate meetings with Kazakhistan FM Murat Nurtleu and Kyrgyzstan’s Zheenbek Moldokanovic, Dar and the ministers reaffirmed a commitment to the enhancement of positive bilateral ties and expanding collaboration across areas of interest.

Dar met with Foreign Ministers of Iran, Uzbekistan, and Belarus on the sidelines of the SCO CFM in Beijing, just before their joint call on Chinese President Xi at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing to exchange views for strengthening regional cooperation.

According to an earlier statement from the Mofa, Dar is set to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the SCO member states during his visit to China.

