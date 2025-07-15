Pakistan committed to enhance trade, defence cooperation with Indonesia: PM

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reiterated that Pakistan was committed to enhance bilateral cooperation with Indonesia in all avenues, including economic, strategic, trade sectors, as well as in the field of defense and defense production.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Indonesian Defense Minister Lieutenant General (R) Syafrie Samsudin, who called on him here, said that Pakistan and Indonesia enjoyed a longstanding friendship rooted in shared cultural, religious and historical bonds supporting each other at international forums, according to a PM Office press release.

Recalling his cordial meeting with the Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on the sidelines of G-8 summit in Cairo, Prime Minister Shehbaz conveyed his best wishes to him.

The meeting underscored the deep-rooted historical, brotherly and friendly bilateral relations between Pakistan and Indonesia.



During the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of enhancing multifaceted bilateral cooperation.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to explore and expand collaboration with Indonesia in joint ventures of investment in mutually beneficial projects.

He also reviewed ongoing initiatives under the Pakistan-Indonesia Defense Cooperation Agreement and agreed to accelerate the implementation of projects in key areas of mutual interest.

Lieutenant General (R) Syafrie Samsudin conveyed best wishes of the President of the Republic Indonesia Prabowo Subianto for the prime minister and people of Pakistan.

He reiterated Indonesia’s desire to further strengthen defense ties with Pakistan and to explore possible areas for cooperation, especially in defense production.