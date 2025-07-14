PPP, JUI-F likely to contest KP Senate election jointly

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) are likely to contest the upcoming Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa jointly.

According to sources, significant progress has been made in talks between PPP and JUI-F leaders, with delegations from both the parties set to finalise the strategy in days to come.

The emerging alliance between PPP and JUI-F could significantly impact the Senate race in KP, especially as political maneuvering intensifies ahead of the polls.

Earlier, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has expressed a desire for change in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Addressing a press conference in Peshawar, he suggested that change should come to the province, specifically from within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in KP.

He claimed that during JUI-F’s government, there was complete peace and order in the province; and any decision regarding change in KP would be made after consultation within the party.

The JUI-F chief remarked that the KP government’s majority is “fake” and that the province cannot afford political turmoil.

Senate session convened tomorrow

Meanwhile, the Senate session is set to convene tomorrow (Tuesday) at 4 PM, with a 12-point agenda officially released.

According to the agenda, the session will begin with the Question Hour and will feature several key legislative matters.

A report concerning the ongoing water shortage in Islamabad will also be discussed during the session.

Senator Bushra Anjum Butt will present the Standing Committee’s report on the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Moreover, the session will include a debate on the President’s recent address to the joint session of Parliament.