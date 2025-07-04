ECP issues schedule for Senate elections in KP, Punjab

ECP announces new polling dates for Senate seats, including general, technocrat, women, Ulema

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday officially announced the schedule for the long-delayed Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

Polling for 11 Senate seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be held on July 21, while a separate election for the seat vacated by Senator Sania Nishtar is scheduled for July 31.

The elections will cover a total of seven general seats, along with four reserved seats — including positions for women, technocrats, and Ulema.

The seats had remained unfilled due to members' failure to take the oath in the National Assembly, which caused a constitutional delay.

Earlier, the Senate elections were postponed in April 2024, adding to political uncertainty in the provinces.

With this announcement, the ECP aims to restore democratic continuity and representation in the upper house of Parliament, sources said.