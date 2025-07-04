Hammad Azhar, Rana Shehbaz declared proclaimed offenders

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore has declared PTI leaders Hammad Azhar and Rana Shehbaz as proclaimed offenders in connection with the October 5 protest case.

Judge Manzar Ali Gul of the Lahore ATC heard the case related to the October 5 protest.

During the proceedings, the court declared PTI leaders Rana Shehbaz and Hammad Azhar as proclaimed offenders.

Police submitted a report to the court stating that the accused are in hiding and raids are being conducted to arrest them. The police requested the court to declare them as proclaimed offenders.

Following the police report, the Anti-Terrorism Court officially declared PTI leaders Hammad Azhar and Rana Shehbaz as proclaimed offenders.

