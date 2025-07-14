Barrister Gohar bars party leaders from giving conflicting statements

PTI chairman personally reaches out to Aliya Hamza and Sheikh Waqas Akram

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar has refrained the party leaders from criticising each other on the public forums amid growing internal discord.

According to party sources, Barrister Gohar personally reached out to senior PTI leaders Aliya Hamza and Sheikh Waqas Akram, advising them to raise concerns through proper party channels rather than in the media.

“There is an established party forum use it to discuss your issues,” Barrister Gohar told party leaders.

“If any leader has a complaint, they should inform me directly. I will present the matter to the PTI founder,” he added.

Earlier, PTI Punjab chief organiser Aliya Hamza publicly criticised her own party leadership after being excluded from a key strategy meeting held in Lahore.

In a surprising move, she expressed her frustration on social media platform X, stating she was completely unaware of the plan announced by PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, General Secretary Salman Akram Raja, and the Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Bhachar.

Aliya Hamza claimed that the central leadership did not take her into confidence regarding the ongoing political movement or its planning.