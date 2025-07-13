PTI's Aliya Hamza slams own party leadership for exclusion from key meeting

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab Chief Organiser Aliya Hamza publicly criticised her own party leadership after being excluded from a key strategy meeting.

In a surprising move, she expressed her frustration on social media platform X, stating she was completely unaware of the plan announced by PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, KP Chief Minister, General Secretary Salman Akram Raja, and the Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly.

Aliya Hamza claimed that the central leadership did not take her into confidence regarding the ongoing political movement or its planning.